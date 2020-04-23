Presidential hopefuls to present nomination papers under ‘social-distance’ guidelines – MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) said the presentation of nomination papers by presidential hopefuls and their running mates for the presidential election will be conducted following social distancing guidelines of presenting coronavirus.

Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika said during the presentation to be held from May 6 to 7, 2020 at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, only 10 delegates will be allowed into the hall due.

“In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 10 delegates including the candidate and the running mate will be allowed entry into the hall.

“All other preventive measures, as announced by the Ministry of Health, will also be strictly observed,” said Alfandika.

Alfandika said candidates should not be accompanied by the supporters or hang around the venue as part of adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.

“All candidates and political parties are advised to stick to the time they will be allocated and inform their supporters not to accompany them or hang around the venue in adherence to Covid-19 pandemic prevention measures,” he added.

Meanwhile, MEC is encouraging all candidates and political parties to present their completed nomination papers to MEC secretariat for pre-inspection before the presentation day.

“This will ensure a smooth and time-saving nomination process,” said Alfandika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!