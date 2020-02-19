Mutharika creates new ministry, takes away Dodma from vice presidency

February 19, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has removed the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) from the office of the state vice president following the Constitutional Court ordered reinstatement of  Saulos Chilima.

Chimulirenji to be ministers responsible for disaster affairs

This means Chilima is the State vice-president without a Cabinet portfolio.

In a brief statement, Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara says the department is now a stand alone ministry.

“I write to inform you that His Excellency president professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed that a new ministry to be called ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events be created,” says Muhara.

It is expected that Everton Chimulirenji, who ceased to be the vice president following the annulment of the May 21, 2019 presidential election will be consolidated with the ministerial post.

Odyazake alibe mlandu
Guest
Odyazake alibe mlandu

Koma ziliko chaka Chino… Komseko Kusafuna kumakumanA ndi chilima? Shame on you Apm

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
masoambeta
Guest
masoambeta

It’s a plan to strip Chilima of any state responsibilities. It will backfire. Alomwe awa avuta. Pumbwa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Vilhomwe Ndivimbuli
Guest
Vilhomwe Ndivimbuli

Koma APM ndi mbuzi Zedi ya Mano kunsi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nyaphapi One
Guest
Nyaphapi One

Nothing wrong with that change. The president has those powers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Join the discussion…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Iwenso ndiwe mbuzi eti? Do you think just because one has been given powers ndiye azingopanga zinthu za mbwelera with those powers? If you see no problem, you should provide the justification for that, not just because he has the powers. Kuganiza mopepera koteroku ndi kumene kukulepheretsa Malawi kutukuka.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mpwerere
Guest
mpwerere

timva zinthu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Marching
Guest
Marching

Who is advising him these things. Who are trying to punish. Chilima or Malawians.

Reinstate not remove.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Marching
Guest
Marching

Is that respecting the law. Nkhaza zimenezi bwanji.

Its not about you but the people of MALAWI. Please respect the ruling.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Pwiya
Guest
Pwiya

Aimva kuwawa posachedwapa. Apange zonsezo the clock is ticking, hahahaha.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Kkkkkkkkkkk ya

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago