Mutharika creates new ministry, takes away Dodma from vice presidency
President Peter Mutharika has removed the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) from the office of the state vice president following the Constitutional Court ordered reinstatement of Saulos Chilima.
This means Chilima is the State vice-president without a Cabinet portfolio.
In a brief statement, Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara says the department is now a stand alone ministry.
“I write to inform you that His Excellency president professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed that a new ministry to be called ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events be created,” says Muhara.
It is expected that Everton Chimulirenji, who ceased to be the vice president following the annulment of the May 21, 2019 presidential election will be consolidated with the ministerial post.
Koma ziliko chaka Chino… Komseko Kusafuna kumakumanA ndi chilima? Shame on you Apm
It’s a plan to strip Chilima of any state responsibilities. It will backfire. Alomwe awa avuta. Pumbwa.
Koma APM ndi mbuzi Zedi ya Mano kunsi
Nothing wrong with that change. The president has those powers.
Join the discussion…
Iwenso ndiwe mbuzi eti? Do you think just because one has been given powers ndiye azingopanga zinthu za mbwelera with those powers? If you see no problem, you should provide the justification for that, not just because he has the powers. Kuganiza mopepera koteroku ndi kumene kukulepheretsa Malawi kutukuka.
timva zinthu
Who is advising him these things. Who are trying to punish. Chilima or Malawians.
Reinstate not remove.
Is that respecting the law. Nkhaza zimenezi bwanji.
Its not about you but the people of MALAWI. Please respect the ruling.
Aimva kuwawa posachedwapa. Apange zonsezo the clock is ticking, hahahaha.
Kkkkkkkkkkk ya