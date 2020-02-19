Mutharika creates new ministry, takes away Dodma from vice presidency

President Peter Mutharika has removed the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) from the office of the state vice president following the Constitutional Court ordered reinstatement of Saulos Chilima.

This means Chilima is the State vice-president without a Cabinet portfolio.

In a brief statement, Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara says the department is now a stand alone ministry.

“I write to inform you that His Excellency president professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed that a new ministry to be called ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events be created,” says Muhara.

It is expected that Everton Chimulirenji, who ceased to be the vice president following the annulment of the May 21, 2019 presidential election will be consolidated with the ministerial post.

