Mtambo speaks out on MPs walk out over HRDC presence in Chamber
A fierce human rights activist and critic of President Peter Mutharika and his administration has launched a blistering assault on members of parliament for walking out on Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials in the House on Tuesday.
Deputy leader of the House Martha Lunji on Tuesday told Speaker of parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to suspend proceedings in the House after HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo and vice chairperson Gift Trapence were spotted in the public gallery.
Lunji said the security of the members of parliament could not be guaranteed following the presence of Mtambo and Trapence in the House.
Mtambo and Trapence usually lead anti-government protests.
But in an interview on Wednesday, Mtambo said the government decision to lead the walk out on Tuesday is a clear indication that the House does not know the role of citizens in parliament.
“We were in the House as citizens to follow the parliamentary proceedings. This is why we were seated in the public gallery after security checks and clearance from the state security agents,” he said.
He said it was disgusting that they were labelled dangerous when they wanted to follow proceedings in the House yet they are not dangerous when the members of parliament are begging for votes go get into the House.
Mtambo however warned that HRDC will organise protesters in parliament on Friday to hold a vigil should parliament fail to pass all the Constitutional Court ordered electoral reforms bills.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Za ziiii
You. An see ma comments a aPumbwa a bina apa. Your time is up and you will be hauled by your backsides. Munanyanya Jurassic ndi corruption. Kodi you think a Malawi ndi mbuli?? A Lomwe opusa inuyo. Moreover your APM says he’s a law professor. I doubt his fickle waterlogged brain ever understands law.
It’s you mtambo who doesn’t know, the role of citizenship. where you invited by parliament MPs or the chair person, That’s totally disturbing, you are after fault findings and trying to disturbalise Malawi. You guys think now, you are above the law.Paliamenterians did the right thing to walk away, because you have no mandatory business to do in parliament. It seems you are using the HRDC to be a political party.Dont think you’re above the law, people are watching you.
How does your presence in parliament force MPs to pass a bill? What kind of human rights organization that doesn’t respect the rights of others?
To force MPS to pass all the Concourt electoral reforms. Really???? Mtambo and your boy who do you think you are???
MUMATIYIMILIRA BAMBO SIMBEGA
What a stupid and egoistic activist. You are not ashamed.
Koma bulutu iwe umadziona ngati ndani? Fuc* off.
Written by someone who surely doesn’t know their rights
And you know your rights? Do you force or lobby?