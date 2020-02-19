Mtambo speaks out on MPs walk out over HRDC presence in Chamber

A fierce human rights activist and critic of President Peter Mutharika and his administration has launched a blistering assault on members of parliament for walking out on Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials in the House on Tuesday.

Deputy leader of the House Martha Lunji on Tuesday told Speaker of parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to suspend proceedings in the House after HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo and vice chairperson Gift Trapence were spotted in the public gallery.

Lunji said the security of the members of parliament could not be guaranteed following the presence of Mtambo and Trapence in the House.

Mtambo and Trapence usually lead anti-government protests.

But in an interview on Wednesday, Mtambo said the government decision to lead the walk out on Tuesday is a clear indication that the House does not know the role of citizens in parliament.

“We were in the House as citizens to follow the parliamentary proceedings. This is why we were seated in the public gallery after security checks and clearance from the state security agents,” he said.

He said it was disgusting that they were labelled dangerous when they wanted to follow proceedings in the House yet they are not dangerous when the members of parliament are begging for votes go get into the House.

Mtambo however warned that HRDC will organise protesters in parliament on Friday to hold a vigil should parliament fail to pass all the Constitutional Court ordered electoral reforms bills.

