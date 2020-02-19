Legal, political experts say DPP attack on judges will backfire

A legal expert and a political commentator have separately warned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that their attack on judges through ‘march for the restoration of democratic justice’ would backfire.

DPP on Monday held what they said protest march in Blantyre and on Wednesday in Zomba against the Constitutional Court ruling in the election case which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election.

The court ordered a fresh election in July.

But DDP has made unsubstantiated allegation that the Constitutional Court judges received a bribe from businessman Simbi Phiri to rule in favour of Dr Saulos Chilima and Dr Lazarus Chakwera in the presidential petition case.

However, political commentator Humphrey Mvula said the move by the party was retrogressive.

“I wonder if the party has strategists worth their salt. You cannot attack judges in a savage manner at the same time go to their courts to seek an appeal,” Mvula said.

Garton Kamchezera, a law professor at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), said the DPP must be condemned for intimidating the judiciary.

“What they did yesterday cannot be dignified. This was an attack on the independence of the judiciary. This will backfire,” said Kamchezera.

The DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi ss he said the Constitutional Court ruling was against the will of the people.

Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson Egritta Ndala asked for more time to comment on the petition by the ruling party demanding a corruption investigation against the five Constitutional Court judges who heard the election case.

President Peter Mutharika has already branded the Constitutional Court’s decision as “a threat to democracy and an attempt to usurp the will of the people”.

In his special address aired on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, he said he considered the judgement a “serious subversion of justice, an attack on the country’s democratic system and an attempt to undermine the will of people”.

