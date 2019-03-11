Mutharika denies audio allegations, faults Kalindo: Tells probe team Chilima is funding people with albinism to ‘distabilise’ govt

President Peter Mutharika on Monday broke his silence on an audio clips that went viral recently which the Head of State is implicated in the killing of persons with albinism, saying that is work of his detractors.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) penned the President in a letter dated February 27 2019 to to clear his name in the allegations.

The letter seen by Nyasa Times, signed by HRC chairperson Timothy Mtambo , Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence and Central Region Chair for HRDC Billy Mayaya said the audio were recorded and shared by suspects who were arrested and are currently in Malawi Prisons “and seem to be revealing who is really behind the albino killings.”

The audios mention President Mutharika and his advisor and top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official Dr Hetherwick Ntaba.

In his speech at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday March 11 when a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the spate of attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism (PWAs) was taking an oath to commence their duties, Mutharika denied the allegations and said the State has come to the bottom of the matter.

“We now have witnesses who are testifying that one UTM member, Mr. Bon Kalindo, connived with one prisoner in order to create a recording that formulates an impression that I was involved in the events we are complaining about. This malicious recording was circulated on social media with that malicious intent,” said Mutharika.

President Mutharika citing what he described “credible sources” said they have informed that State Vice-president Dr. Soulos Chilima is funding the Association of People with Albinism (Apam) “ in order to engage in anti-government activities.”

Said Mutharika: “ Chilima’s wishful dream is to distabilise my government and hopes to come into power through the backdoor by using people with albinism.”

He said the motive of Apam political masters “who are paying and manipulating” their leader Overstone Khondowe was to provoke government to arrest them so that they could trigger public anti-government demonstrations.

“This plot has obviously failed,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said Apam is now behaving “very irrationally and suspiciously.”

Said the President: “ Instead of joining government to find solutions for their people, Apam has chosen to work with the opposition to fight government. Apam is now behaving like a political militant organisation.

“As this country is my witness, I invited Apam to dialogue and they rudely refused. I proceeded to invite those persons with albinism of better understanding and they came. Next, the same Apam who rudely refused to meet me started demanding that they want to camp a vigil at State House in order to meet me. To our surprise, Mr. Timothy Mtambo and Mr. Charles Kajoloweka (activists) took over the show only to abandon their people with albinism stranded in the rain, without food, without water, without shelter and without transport.”

Mutharika said he believes in solution-driven leadership.

“We need to be a solution-oriented society – and that is the only way we can move forward as a country. Let us be a nation that distinguishes reacting from responding to a problem. In reacting to a situation, we stop at venting our anger, frustrations and unhappy feelings about a situation. But in responding to a situation, we soberly determine the causes and seek the solution to that situation,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said the problem in Malawi is that people insist on finding someone to blame instead of finding the solution to the problem.

“We must stop this myopic and idiotic thinking,” said Mutharika.

The President is therefore calling upon all political leaders to desist forthwith from politicising killings of people with albinism.

