Malawi’s RJ the DJ fired up for South Africa performance

Renowned Malawian female Disk Jockey, RJ has promised fireworks ahead of her performance in Bloemfontein, South Africa on Wednesday, 13 March.

According to the line-up seen by Nyasa Times, RJ the DJ will rub shoulders with South African DJs namely Ammymoney, Neekzo, T-Rooi, Poes Cool and Hot Anthena.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, RJ the DJ challenged to take on her South African counterparts and promised to prove that female DJs can excel in the male dominated industry.

“Female DJs are well represented in South Africa way better than Malawi. I am here to prove a point and people should expect to have fun. I am really here to learn all that I can. It’s a new crowd and vibe and I am really nervous. But, I am glad for the opportunity,” said the Malawian female DJ.

She added: “Every performance I get is a high point because it’s a different platform each time.”

RJ the DJ was discovered following her attendance at Rackless Kazi workshop in Zambia.

“I met an awesome woman while attending a workshop in Zambia. Her name is Rosie Parade. She happened to have an open slot and she offered it to me,” RJ the DJ recalled.

She further appealed to local events managers to support female entertainers, saying local DJs are sidelined at the expense of international acts.

“Its quite unfortunate that we get recognised in foreign lands yet we are not given a chance in our home country,” she bemoaned.

Having developed a Dee Jaying interest at the age of 13, RJ has been mentored by Robin Mitole, Kenny Klips and DJ Zinhle.

She has worked at FM 101 Power for some years while also Dee Jaying in clubs and private parties.

In 2018, RJ performed at both Tumaini and Lake of Stars Festivals.

She also performed in Zambia and at the Africa Fashion and Arts Festival at Latitude 13.

