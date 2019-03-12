CEAR sign MoU with Polytechnic College in research and exchange of technical expertise

Central East African Railways (CEAR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) that will see the two institutions working together in research and exchange of technical expertise in the engineering sector.

The signing ceremony on March 7 2019 was presided over by CEAR’s Director of Operations, Gustavo Stein and the Polytechnic’s Dean of Engineering, Dr. Ezra Gamula.

The agreement will among other things enable CEAR to offer industrial attachment opportunities to Polytechnic’s academic staff and students.

“This will help in enriching their industrial experience as well as add value to CEAR and the transport sector in general,” said ChisomoMwamadi, CEAR spokesman.

“There will also be sharing of latest knowledge through tailor-made training programs to CEAR staff members which will be good for the railway industry.

“With changing trends and technology in the engineering sector, this partnership will enhance access to new skills which will help in revolutionizing our operations,” Mwamadi added in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

In living up to one of our core values, “Continuous improvement,” CEAR spokesman said this collaboration will develop their operations and the technical knowledge of students from the Polytechnic.

“The students will benefit from training and seminars to be facilitated by professional CEAR engineers.

“As research is becoming a very important element in the growth of any industry, the railway sector inclusive, through the pact, CEAR and the Polytechnic have established a great relationship where they will conduct research together for the betterment of the industry and the country,” he added.

CEAR has a number of quality engineers in its ranks who were trained by the Polytechnic and values the investment that the college puts in in training these engineers, according to Mwamadi.

He said the memorandum will cement a good relationship that has existed between the two institutions for over 20 years.

