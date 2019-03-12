Sulumba in Zimbabwe  for trials with Chicken Inn

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe have invited Malawian striker, Muhammad Sulumba, for a week-long trial, as they continue to strengthen their squad before the season kicks off.

Chicken Inn, who took part in the Nyasa Big Bullets Bonanza where they finished on the last position. have been on a buying spree in an effort to launch a strong title challenge and have so far added nine new players to their squad.

Sulumba, a former Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers striker, who also played for the Malawi national team and Polokwane City in South Africa, arrived in Harare on Saturday.

According to The Chronicle newspaper from Zimbabwe, Sulumba who was also at Silver Strikers for trials was spotted in the company of Chicken inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, watching the Highlanders and Chicken Inn friendly match that the Gamecocks won 4-0.

Both Hara and coach Joey Antipas confirmed Sulumba’s presence.

“We have a striker from Malawi, whom we will be assessing for a week before deciding whether or not to sign. He will train with us this week and at the weekend we intend to field him when we play a friendly match against Harare City at Luveve Stadium,” said Antipas.

“Even though we are almost done with our squad, we will never say no to a quality player. We are expecting another central defender from Malawi to join us soon. As for the central defender, he will be coming to fit into our squad because we saw him play during our tour of Malawi recently. Sulumba was recommended to us and that is why he is on trials,” he said.

Antipas could not be drawn into revealing the name of the defender that they spotted while in Malawi for their pre-season camp.

However, reports link Lucky Malata or John Lanjesi to join the Zimbabwean out-fit.

Hara said: “Peter Mponda, the former Monomotapa player, who is now the assistant coach of the Malawi Under-23 national team, recommended the striker and now it’s up to the coaches to decide. As administrators, we will remain committed to supporting our technical team and once they feel the need to add him, we will do so.”

Sulumba will compete for a place in Antipas’ squad with veteran Obidiah Tarumbwa, King Nasama, Bravie Sibanda and newly signed Clive Augusto.

