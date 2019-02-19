Mutharika denies Chakwera accusation he was a ‘coward’: Says albino attacks issue is complex

President Peter Mutharika was visibly charged after commissioning the multi-million World Bank –funded Kamuzu Barrage and Bridge at Liwonde Community Ground in Machinga when he hit back at critics of his administration’s alleged failure to protect persons with albinism who are living dangerously.

“It is sad that other politicians want to gain cheap political mileage by politicizing the attacks of people with albinism which is unfortunate,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader said the critics are manipulating facts to gain cheap political mileage and have no solution.

“The issue of abduction and killings of persons with albinism is complex and is disheartening. When such reports started, I sent Inspector General of Police to Rwanda and Tanzania to learn how our colleagues have managed to contain the problem.

“They came up with a National Action Plan which, among others, recommended that police units be constructed in all areas to increase security.

“It is sad that someone is saying I am a coward and that I am doing nothing to deal with the issue. Let me warn you, do not politicise this issue,” said Mutharika.

Apparently, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarous Chakwera is the one who branded Mutharika a “coward” last week when he challenged him to put an end to the killings and abductions of people with albinism.

Chakwera told a news conference that if elected to govern in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, he would end the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism.

But Mutharika said there is need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to find ways of stopping abductions and killings of persons with albinism in the country.

Mutharika asked Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), religious, traditional and political leaders to stop politicizing violence against people with albinism.

He said government remains committed to promote and protect the lives of people with albinism.

“We are constructing safe and secured houses for persons with albinism. I have also ordered Malawi Police Service to establish police stations or units in areas where there are persons with albinism,” the Malawi leader said.

Mutharika urged people to desist from acts that perpetrate gender based violence.

He asked for unity and love among all Malawians.

The President said the country is among 12 countries in Africa that are doing well in combating Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“Last week, the African Union (AU) recognized Malawi as one of the few countries that are doing well to reduce gender based violence,” he added.

Mutharika pleaded with people to stop violence against women, children and people with albinism.

