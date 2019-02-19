A task force organising the upcoming March 29 and April 5 presidential debate have announced that there were eight requirements, seven of which the candidates should fulfill to qualify in taking part.
Media Institute of South Africa (Misa) Malawi is organising the public debates with other electoral stakeholders.
Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe on Monday, Misa-Malawi chairperson Tereza Ndanga said the requirements include that the candidates, party or coalition should have at least five percent of the 193 seats in the 2014 -2019 National Assembly of Malawi (Parliament), proven ability to field no less than 50 % of candidates in the member of parliament election proportionally distributed across all three regions of the country .
Ndanga said other requirement is that only candidate, party and coalition should have developed and publicly presented a policy platform or manifestos before the first debate.
She said the Presidential Debates gives Malawians an opportunity to examine presidential candidates before the polls on May 21, 2019.
“The debates, being organised by a multi-stakeholder taskforce, will be held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on March 29 and April 5, 2019 in both English and Chewa and moderated by a mature, professional and impartial Malawian,” she said.
The task force has also included representative of taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, private owned Zodiak TV and Times TV.
In his remarks, Times Media Group Editor-In-Chief George Kasakura said the requirements will ensure that they have serious contenders in the debate.
This will be the second time that the country is holding Presidential debates before the polls. The first ever Presidential Debates were held during the country’s first Tripartite Elections in 2014.
The 2019 Debates Taskforce Force believes that the 2019 debates will create a platform for the candidates to openly debate and commit to addressing several policy issues which they will be made to account for once elected into office.
The public have welcomed the debates but have observed that the running mates should have their first showdown.
Will Zungwara also participate ?Poti ndiwokula mutima.
I find the conditions that a candidate should have atleast 5% of the 193 MPs in the 2014- 2019 & fielding not less than 50% of MPs across the country as deliberate discrimination against new & independent entrants, denying malawians a chance to hear the developmental ideologies of some candidates. The candidates met conditions laid down by MEC, why provide a public space for some candidates to campaign and not others?
Tikufunanso debate for running mates please
Izi ndi zomwe zikukanidwa, ask Chikomeni, ..you are saying atleast 5% ..2014-2019 yet we are talking of what the presidential candidates will do 2019 -2024… mwaganiza bwanji pamenepa..
Saulosi apa agwa nayo he cant attend coz his UTM doesn’t have representation in parliament
Komano debate yapano izakhale mchichewa kuti ifeso wakumudzi tidzathe kunvako mfundozo. Chonde a Ndanga ndi anzanu, ndagwira mwendo wanu
Chifukwa chiyani simunaphunzire kuti mudzimva chizungu? Mwina mudzidzawafunsa ana anu adzidzatanthauzira.
Inu amanu ndi atata anu kumudzi amadziwa Chimzungu??? za Ziii Malawi is for Chichewa not English voters knows how to speak chichewa not chingelezi debate idzakhale ya chichewa period!!!
AI, muno mutsangano sukulu zathu nzachipwitikizi. Tinvereni ndithu, wananso, ndiapwitikizinso