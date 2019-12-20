Mutharika dethrones senior chief Ngabu

President Peter Mutharika has dethroned senior chief Ngabu of Chikhwawa amid serious allegations of corruption and mistreatment of his subjects.

Mutharika says in a letter that he had decided to dethrone the chief following an inquiry the government set up to look into grievances the subjects forwarded to the government.

“I, Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of the Republic of Malawi, pursuant to powers vested in me by chapter 22:03, part 1, section 11(b) and 9(c) of the chiefs Act, do hereby remove you Noah Dalasi Chisafali Ngabu from exercising the functions of senior chief Ngabu of Chikhwawa district with immediate effect due to recommendations arising from the commission of inquiry conducted in August, 2019 into your alleged misconduct towards your subjects under your jurisdiction,” says the letter dated December 12, 2019.

However, other commenters say the chief has been dethroned because he never showed his allegiance to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :