Lawi to perform new songs at Gwamba’s album launch 

After two years absence on Malawi stage, afro soul giant Lawi returns to the guitar this Saturday as he performs at Gwamba’s album launch at Golf Club in Lilongwe.

Lawi’s handler, Thocco Phiri, has confirmed to Nyasa Times that the Amawona Kuchedwa hit maker will, this Saturday, dish out some latest songs from the yet announced new album.

Nyasa Times doesn’t have access to Lawi’s new materials but we can confirm that the music star has a new album which he is planning to release in 2020.

In an interview, Gwamba said that it’s a great honour to have Lawi performing at his launch, adding: “The move represents how much urban music has grown in the past days.”

Gwamba is launching his album “Mama Said God First” this Saturday at Golf Club in Lilongwe.

