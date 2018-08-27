Mutharika dismiss Chilima charges: Malawi leader tells Financial Times  graft allegations ‘complete nonsense’

President Peter Mutharika has told a reputable UK based Financial Times newspaper that politics is at the root of vice-president Saulos Chilima’s allegations of corruption against him, saying they are “complete nonsense”.
Chilima, a 45-year-old former telecoms chief executive was handpicked by Mutharika to run alongside him in 2014 on the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) ticket but in June this year he quit the DPP citing corruption and nepotism. He has accused his boss of high-level graft, including over a $4m contract to provide rations to Malawi’s police force, called the scandal “the tip of the iceberg”
Following mounting calls for him to run in the May 2019 vote, he launched the United Transformation Movement (UTM), seeking to unseat the 79-year-old Mutharika, a former law professor.
Speaking to the Financial Times from his presidential palace in the capital Lilongwe, Mutharika described allegations of corruption levelled against him as “complete nonsense”, sayingsa politics was at the root of Chilima’s claims.
“He has simply decided he wants to be president,” said Mutharika.
“It is complete nonsense — it is all perception. Corruption is not greater now than it was before [the Cashgate revelations].”
He continued: “We are doing more development than at any time in the country’s history. If there was so much corruption there would be no money to do what we are doing.”
However, Chilima argued that corruption has worsened since Cashgate—the financial scandal involving looting of huge billions of taxpayers’ money at Capital Hill, echoing US President Donald Trump with calls to “drain the swamp”.
Civil society groups are organising anti-government protests on Septemebr 7 where among other thinsg they want to ask President Mutharika to step down after money linked to the $4m police contacts found its way into bank accounts of the ruling party.
Malawi’s main opposition party has called for the president to resign over a scandal that has provoked popular anger.
Mutharika insisted that K145 million (about $200,000) received as a political donation from the controversial supplier Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investments was returned as soon as the party discovered possible links to corruption.
Just waiting for the day SKC will share the list of those emptying public coffers. There is so much unexplained wealth in this country. A sure sign that something is wrong
Wat abt the army contracts to hotel Victoria
Mr President, do the right thing and resign.
APM is right. Would Chilima have talked about corruption if he had been chosen to lead the DPP
Mr President with all due respect please withdraw your statement. Corruption under DPP is worse. DPP is the most corrupt Party. It’s a shame that u are still in denial. The problem is that you do not connect with a common man therefore you do mot have any idea how we are suffering. You are surrounded with corrupt people. These people have became billionaires under your nose from dubious means. You are blind folded and being led astray. It’s not about power , it’s about Malawians at large. It’s chaos in Malawi. The Country is in autopilot. If you cared… Read more »
Tiyeni nazo mu ululana timva zambiri chilima sanati mu wulana ..naJi mu December TINVA NAWO
Peter is right,Chilima is just power hungry
Kkkkkkkk APM and his son fighting for corruption honours. Who is financing UTM if not the same proceeds of corruption?
As usual in denial! Everyone knows corruptions is rampant cause its affecting our quality life while the corrupt are swimming in lavish lifestyles.
Bwana, when did you discover the PI was involved in corrupt activities? If indeed you have given back the money because it was part of proceeds of crime, then why aren’t you lodging a case of corruption for ACB to fully investigate and convict Karim. The fact that you were eager to give back the money means that you have already made up your mind that it was stolen money. If I were you Mr president, I would lock up Karim just for bringing your name and DPP’s name into disrepute. The fact that you’re reluctant pursuing the case, means… Read more »
One hand may give the money to Karim (Pioneer Investment) to blindfold Malawians that the money has indeed been given back but the other had will receive back the money. APM is the biggest thief in this country. Zangabweze ndalama izi. Zadzavomerapo kuti kuli katangale kuMalawi.