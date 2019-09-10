Mutharika does not fear anybody, Lilongwe rally Sunday and then North — DPP

President Peter Mutharika does not fear anybody and that he will soon hold rallies across the country, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga, has said.

Sanga said at Mdyaka Primary School Ground in Sub Traditional Authority Fukamalaza during a DPP political rally.

“People have been talking a lot about our President that he cannot hold rallies in the central and northern regions.

“Our President cannot fear anybody. Next week (this week) on Sunday, he will hold a development rally at Mgona in Lilongwe,” Sanga disclosed.

He asked Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango, to ask the State President to hold another rally in the north, saying people in the region have missed him.

In response, Mhango revealed that the State President would go to Northern Region shortly, to hold a series of development rallies.

“We are preparing the way for our President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who will come to Northern Region very shortly,” Mhango said.

He then called upon Malawians to maintain peace, saying those who are disturbing it will pay one day.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda also called on Malawians to live in harmony.

He said Nkhata Bay District is peaceful and free from violent demonstrations because its people suffered a lot during the 1959 demonstrations.

“For people of Nkhata Bay, their minds are still fresh as we lost a lot of our relatives during 1959 demonstrations on 3rd March.

“We have mass graves in Nkhata Bay and we don’t want to repeat what happened in 1959,” Kaunda said.

The rally was patronized by Nkhata Bay councilors from different political parties and five traditional leaders.

