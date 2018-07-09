Mutharika donates K1 million to Katawa CCAP

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday attended a church service at Katawa CCAP in Mzuzu and donated a cool K1 million.

Speaking after the church service, Mutharika told the synod to work with the government.

“We are not in opposition to each other. Continue doing your prophetic role. Where we are wrong, tell us but do so in a respectable way,” said Mutharika.

The President said development conscious religious institutions, such as the Livingstonia synod are a catalyst for a progressive nation.

Moderator of the synod Reverend John Gondwe thanked Mutharika, who is a member of CCAP in Malawi, for the gesture and assured the President that the church will always work with the government.

He said whenever Katawa Church has asked fir a help the first to respond has been the Presidenf and this time he did the same.

“Our President know that we are grateful for all the assistance you give us. Last time we asked for a motor vehicle and clearance charges no one came to our rescue. But when we asked you, within one week we got assistance,” he said.

“We work with the government in the health and education sectors and we will continue doing so,” he said.

Gondwe said the coming of Mutharika to the church is an indication that the relationship between the state and the church is cordial.

