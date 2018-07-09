National Bank of Malawi  flies promo winners to Sun City

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Saturday flew two winners in the Fiesta Save promotion to Sun City, South Africa for a fully paid one week holiday.

The two, Felix Maulidi and Malawi’s Ambassador to Kuwait Wilfred Ali left with their spouses through Chileka Airport in Blantyre aboard a Malawian Airways flight.

Speaking after seeing off the winners, NBM Products Promotion Executive Muti Chibwana said the trip signifies the bank’s passion of nurturing a business relationship with its customers.

“We want them to have a well deserved holiday at Sun City in South Africa. As we promised when we were launching the promotion, we have paid all expenses for their trip as a gesture for their support,” said Chibwana.

NBM plc was running the Fiesta Save promotion where customers were encouraged to deposit a minimum of K20,000 and keep it in a Fiesta Save account, a savings account for a month.

There were various prizes which included free holiday packages to local resorts, smart phones and tablets and other branded items from the bank.

Ambassador Ali thanked NBM plc for living up to its promise for the holiday trip to Sun City.

“We are happy for the gesture that the bank has shown us especially for including our spouses on this trip. This is good customer relationship and we will enjoy this well deserved holiday,” said Ali who also took along his two kids at his expense.

Maulidi also thanked NBM plc for the trip saying he was humbled with the gesture.

“I will keep on transacting with NBM plc, the trip has shown that it is indeed the Bank of the Nation,” said a visibly excited Maulidi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :