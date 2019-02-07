Mutharika, DPP victory foregone conclusion, says Nankhumwa: Presents MP nomination papers

Malawians have two choices to make come May 21 2019 when the next tripartite elections are due—to choose continuation of the current social and economic progress or social economic retrogression—Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

He was addressing a multitude of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters at Mulanje Mission Primary School on Wednesday, February 6 2019 after he officially presented his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for his parliamentary candidacy.

“The President, His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, has regularly made it crystal clear that Malawians have two options come May 21. It is entirely up to them to choose continued social and economic development or retrogress to the days of misery.

”DPP represents a new dispensation of rapid social and economic advancement as exemplified by our achievements in various critical sectors such as road infrastructure, improved health and education sectors, stable economic environment and strict observance of the rule of law and good governance,” said Nankhumwa, who is seeking re-election as Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central constituency.

Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Malawi Parliament and DPP Vice President for southern region, said Malawians are witnesses to a sustained economic growth of Malawi since the DPP administration came in 2014, which he claimed has had a positive impact on the national income, resulting in higher living standards.

“Fuel prices are very low; inflation is at single digit; and the Reserve Bank of Malawi recently announced a reduction in lending rates. These are significant pointers that the President and his government are on top of their game in terms of managing micro and macro economic matters, prerequisite for rapid social and economic development,” said the incumbent Mulanje Central MP, urging Malawians and people of Mulanje to overwhelmingly vote for President Mutharika and DPP MPs and councilors during the upcoming polls.

Nankhumwa then advised DPP members to avoid petty backbiting and jealousy to avoid disenfranchising victims of such unfortunate behaviour.

“Let all members love one another and if there is an opportunity to share party material such as cloth, caps, bicycles even cars, let us attempt to share them equally and avoid being greedy to the detriment of the party.

“Members must not wait for a political party meeting in order to share the good news of DPP and President Mutharika. Let’s spread the good news of DPP everywhere we are—in our families, religious gatherings, sports events, at the market, at the pub and everywhere because if we do not tell the people that it is only the DPP and its mature leadership that will lead this party to further prosperity, we will ruin our nation,” he advised.

He also said as a governing party, the DPP needs to engage young people in politics and governing.

“We must challenge ourselves to rally young people behind the DPP whilst championing their interests such as economic empowerment, education and tertiary training,” he said.

Among high-profiled people who attended the event were Senior Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje and DPP Chairman for DPP United Kingdom (UK) Wing, Lewis Kamundi, all traditional chiefs from Mulanje Central, District Commissioner for Mulanje, Charles Makanga and DPP regional campaign director and MP for Chikwawa West, Kennedy Maluwa.

