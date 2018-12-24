Mutharika encourages citizens to remember where goodwill comes during Christmas

President Peter Mutharika has reflected on the important of Christian message of treating others with consideration and wish one another love, peace and unity.

Goodwill: President Mutharika and First Lady have a kiss

The Malawi leader was speaking during the Thanksgiving Service and Worship at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre as part of Christmas and New Year festivities.

“As we thank God, let us remember to thank one another. Let us remember where our goodwill comes from,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika’s speech highlight Jesus’ message – often cited at Christmas to rejoice in the good news of Jesus’ love, forgiveness, acceptance, and peace.

He encourages Malawians to show grace to those less fortunate, just as God showed it to us.

The President said b y serving those in need and through other acts of love and compassion, the people can honour God’s goodness and affirm the immeasurable value God places on the sanctity of life..

“Let us go back to say thank you to our parents who raised us. Let us go back to say thank you to our spouses, brothers, sisters, friends and neighbours. But when all the thanks are said and done, remember one thing. The best way to say thank you is to do the good things done to us to someone else. Let us be kind to others as some have been kind to us,” said Mutharika.

He continued: “And for those who never wished us well, let us remember to forgive them. Forgiveness is the best revenge. Those who put us in pain and suffering only teach us never to cause pain and suffering to others.”

Mutharika said Malawi is a God-fearing nation and is going all in on peace, love and understanding.

“Let us wish one another love, peace and unity. Let us wish our country love, peace and unity. And let us pray for love, peace and unity in our country,” he said.

Mutharika sent his wishes to every Malawian a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year.

“I wish everyone of you a Special Christmas and a Special New Year. And let only remember to celebrate this festive season with caution and wisdom. Let us celebrate carefully. Above all, let us celebrate with thanksgiving.”

Over 60 choir groups took turns to sing praises and worship songs, expressing gratitude for the event as the year draws to an end.

