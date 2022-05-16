Mutharika faction of the DPP bars Nankhumwa from holding political rallies in eastern region

A faction which Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika supports has barred party rebellious Vice President Kondwani Nankhumwa from holding political rallies in the eastern region.

DPP eastern region director of Youth Steven Bamusi announced the ban on Sunday when the party held a political rally in Balaka where former First Lady Mrs Gertrude Mutharika and former presidential security aide Norman Chisale were in attendance.

Bamusi said Nakhumwa has been barred from holding the rallies for allegedly badmouthing the party leader Peter Mutharika.

Bamusi told the gathering at Balaka Primary School Ground that the region will not welcome anyone disrespecting Mutharika.

‘’All the people we want to win at the convention are the ones gathered here. I would like to tell you that we as a region we will not entertain anyone who is castigating Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. I would like to stress here that anyone who has been badmouthing Professor Mutharika will not be welcomed in the Eastern region’’. said Bamusi.

The guest of honour at the rally was former First Lady Getrude Mutharika. Sunday’s rally was led by Eastern Region Vice President Bright Msaka who was joined by presidential aspirant Dalitso Kabambe, Central region Vice President Zelia Chakale, Central region regional governor Richard Kambalame, Regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha, former minister of Local Government Ben Phiri and some members of Parliament.

The Democratic Progressive Party has been rocked by leadership squabbles which has fractured the party into factions one led by Nankhumwa and the other by Mutharika.

As expected, Nankhumwa and his lieutenants like Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey did not attend the rally.

This rally follows another one the Central Region committee loyal to Mutharika held earlier this month at Mgona ground in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!