Malawi FA president retains Cosafa position

Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu has retained his Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) executive member position following elections held on Saturday in Namibia.

The former MTL Wanderers (now Mukuru Mighty Wanderers) and Malawi National Football Team defender, was elected a member alongside Timothy Shongwe of E-swatini (Swaziland), Mozambique’s Faizal Sidat, Zambia’s Brenda Kunda and Lesotho’s Khiba Mohoanyane.

Angola Football Association president Artur de Almeida was elected president unopposed replacing Zimbabwean Phillip Chiyangwa who did not contest. Comoros FA president Ali Said was elected Cosafa vice-president.

Reacting to his re-election, Nyamilandu who also served as Fifa Council member for three years, was excited in a post on his Facebook page.

“Embrace the Raising the Bar mentality by having the willpower to define your destiny and to be in control of your life. No matter the storms, stay focused. Fear not for the God has given you the power to conquer,” Nyamilandu, who is a Born Again christian, said.

