Malawian netballer rescues Melbourne Vixens from defeat

Malawi’s top-notch netballer Mwawi Kumwenda on Saturday inspired her Australian club Melbourne Vixens to a hard-fought 63-66 victory over Giants in a Suncorp Netball League match.

The former Escom Sisters (now Diamonds) shooter was phenomenal having scored 50 baskets in a match which was decided in extra time after the teams tied at 60-60 during regulation time.

According to Suncorp Netball website, www.supernet.com.au , Vixens won the first quarter 13-10 and second quarter 18-14.

However, the hosts reorganised themselves to win the third quarter 19-16 and the forth 17-13.

In an interview with the website, Kumwenda said it was a tough match.

“It was tough. It (the match) went into extra time, but we stuck to our game plan and won in a whole team performance. I thank God for the victory and my teammates for putting up much effort,” she said.

The Malawian acknowledged Vixens captain Liz Watson for goal assists and feeds.

“She was strong and her feeds were awesome throughout the game and she was consistent and that helped a lot,” Kumwenda who was top scored in all the games she has featured for her team this season, said.

Vixens coach Simone McKinnis also described the match as difficult, saying practicing extra time paid dividends.

“The good thing is we practiced extra time before which the girls have complained about before and I said ‘see now this is why we practice these things.

“It was always going to be a tough match. You never feel comfortable with 10 goals ahead because of their capacity to shoot which you saw there.”

Injury-plagued Melbourne Vixens, who had a season not to remember last year, avoided the third loss, which would given league leaders West Coast Fever, an advantage.

Both teams are tied at 28 points from nine matches but Kumwenda’s team lie second on an inferior goal difference.

