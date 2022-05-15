Malawians urge Mutharika family to accept Chakwera decision for govt to take care of Bingu mausoleum

A political commentator is calling on former president Peter Mutharika and the Mutharika family to accept that the government should take over the caring of former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

In an interview on Sunday, Humphrey Mvula described the gesture by President Lazarus MacCathy Chakwera as mature and reconciliatory disposition to have Bingu wa Mutharika’s mausoleum cared by the government.

This follows President Chakwera’s order on Saturday during Kamuzu Day commemorations in Lilongwe where he told minister of Tourism Michael Usi to consult the Mutharika family so that the government should take over the caring of the mausoleum amid fears the mausoleum is not cared for properly due to high costs of doing it.

At one point, grass and shrubs outgrew the mausoleum.

Mvula said President Chakwera’s gesture is unprecedented.

“Despite sharp differences between the Government and the DPP ( Democratic Progressive Party), the President has shown maturity and wisdom.

“Despite the fact that Professor Peter Mutharika has not yet accepted that President Dr Chakwera is the Head of State, President Dr Chakwera has decided to honour his predecessor,” said Mvula.

He said Professor Peter Mutharika and the DPP should swallow their pride and thank President Dr Chakwera for the gesture.

Mvula said President Chakwera should do the same with other former heads of state and other great sons of Malawi such as Chakufwa Chihana.

The government is constructing a mausoleum for the founding member of the Malawi Congress Party and one of the country’s eminent freedom fighters, Orton Chirwa in Nkhata Bay.

Administrative secretary of the DPP Francis Mphepo said he could not say whether the Mutharika family would accept Chakwera’s offer or not, saying he was not the Mutharika family spokesperson.

But President Chakwera’s gesture has received praise as Malawians took up in various social media platforms to hail the president for his decision that the government should take over the caring of the Bingu wa Mutharika mausolium.

They said this was one way of uniting the country.

