Malawians hail Usi for openness on Tonse Alliance problems

Malawians continue to comment on UTM Vice President Michael Usi’s plea to President Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday where he pleaded with the state president not to end the UTM marriage with Tonse Alliance.

Speaking during the Kamuzu Day commemorations activities in LiLongwe, Usi, who is also minister of Tourism said passengers in a ship cannot be forced to disembark in the middle of a sea.

He said this might not be the right time for President Chakwera to drop UTM officials from the government.

Whilst some people are praising Usi for publicly denouncing divisions between the Malawi Congress Party-MCP and his party, some section within UTM are not comfortable with Usi’s sentiments.

Usi has told Chakwera that some forces within the MCP want UTM out of the nine-member Tonse Alliance.

A Zomba based political commentator Mustapha Hussein has since applauded Usi for coming out in the open to speak out against the divisions.

Usi has since called for unity in Tonse Alliance if the country has to develop according to President Chakwera’s vision and aspirations.

