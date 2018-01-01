Mutharika has failed to lead Malawi, governance record poor – Coalition

President Peter Mutharika has failed to lead Malawi, especially when it comes to governnce, the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition has said.

“This administration has badly performed on good governance. We have several examples on this; cases of corruption have been the highest ever. The cases of abuse of funds are escalating,” chairperson of the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Timothy Mtambo said in a published interview.

Mtambo noted that the way the Mutharika government handled the electoral reforms, also buttresses how the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has failed in upholding the principle of democratic governance.

“The government was not transparent in the whole process, they did everything secretly and the bills were only presented in parliament after subduing to the force from CSOs.

“And despite themselves presenting the Bills in Parliament, the government ironically worked hard to shoot down the electoral Reforms Bills. This was a slap in the face of Malawians and to say the least this is hypocrisy of the highest order. All this just proves that the current administration is nowhere close to transformational leadership,” he said.

Mtambo said the DPP government has been “full of contradictions” such that it performs contrary to what it has put on paper.

He noted that the government launched the Peace Policy but the same has been “heavily massacred” by the same government.

“We have seen political violence involving members of the ruling party but no serious action has been taken, including just condemnations from the leadership,” he said.

Mtambo said the performance of State-owned businesses like Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), has been so poor and appointments of members of the boards and executive management have been against procedure and the law – apparently there has been concerns of nepotism.

Government spokesman Nicholous Dausi has his dismissed the comments saying they are “too ridiculously subjective, illogical and flawed” for anyone to take seriously.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :