Mutharika feels sorry for imprisonment of DPP’s Mzomera, Uladi for corruption

October 23, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Immediate past president Peter Mutharika has said he is saddened with the conviction and imprisonment of two top officials of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Uladi Mussa and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

Mutharika: Will pray for them until they come out of jail

Mutharika said this responding to a journalist question at a news conference he held at his retirement sprawling home in Mangochi  on Friday.

“It’s very sad what has happened,” said Mutharika in apparent reference to the custodial sentence  of DPP regional governor for the North, Mzomera Ngwira and vice-president for the centre , Uladi Mussa.

Mzomera was sentenced by  Mzimba Magistrate Court to prison where he would serve a four-year jail term, for corruption.

His sentence has been followed by  DPP presidential aspirant Uladi Mussa  who was convicted and jailed for five years  in the passport fraud case committed when he served as minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security in 2013.

Mutharika said he feels sad with the conviction.

“It is sad this is happening; they are both good people. I am wishing them well. We will pray for them until they come out [of prison],” Mutharika told reporters.

He added: ” I feel very sorry for them and their families.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has warned President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration against applying selective justice in the fight against corruption where he says only members of the DPP are targeted.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Nankhumwa then dared Chakwera to take remedial action against the officers involved in the corruption scandal rather than just paying lip service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Moqtadar al Sadir
Moqtadar al Sadir
5 hours ago

Both APM and Kondwani are idiots. Who arrested Uladi Mussa? Who arrested Mzomera? You want to start blaming MCP? The two thieves were taken to court and they are not political prisoners but political thieves. There’s no where in the world where you sympathize with people stealing from the poor man. They abused their authority. Let them rot in prison.

-2
Reply
Sife
Sife
7 hours ago

It was DPP that arrested Uladi over that scandal when he was still in PP. Why should both APM and Nankhumwa pretend as if it is LMC?🤔

2
Reply
Time Changes, be dynamic
Time Changes, be dynamic
7 hours ago

Mr Former President, I also feel sorry for you. In the first place, why did you arrest these lieutenant’s of DPP? You were employing a very robotic way of cheating Malawians that once an arrest was made, it would mean justice delivered. You were doing this on expectation that you would win and once this happened, the matters would as per Malawian style be forgotten and die naturally, forgetting that government machinery which upto now you do not know, does not shade off information. The information was the let loose. To say that you are sorry is a fallacy equivalent… Read more »

2
Reply
Gwede Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe
8 hours ago

Mulandu wa lssa Njaunju musaupodeleze
Ndi milandu monga wa Bakili,isajowedwe
Nanga omwe mumati anagwilira kwaNsundwe,zilipati anyani inu?

0
Reply
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
8 hours ago

Chitsilu chinkhalambachi chofunika chimangidwe nacho.

0
Reply
Dumb Bastard
Dumb Bastard
8 hours ago

I have always said that Arthur Peter Mutharika and Ms Gertrude Mutharika are idiots. Now kondwani nakhumwa is joining them. Idiots will eventually go to prison. Unless it is a DPP govt.

1
Reply
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
6 hours ago
Reply to  Dumb Bastard

I suppose there is always a first time.But I have never heard of anyone going to prison for being an idiot.

When that happens very few people will be left out of prison.

0
Reply
wakalekale
wakalekale
6 hours ago
Reply to  Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni

cadet iwe.
ukumva pain!!!!

0
Reply
Time Changes, be dynamic
Time Changes, be dynamic
8 hours ago

Aww

0
Reply
Mine
Mine
9 hours ago

So, our former HE is sad because of his guys conviction not what Malawi lost because of his boys conducts,Its ok

1
Reply
ADA
ADA
9 hours ago

The most corrupt people were in DPP and the cases for the two started during the reign of DPP.

0
Reply
wakalekale
wakalekale
9 hours ago

bwanji osamvera chisoni a Malawi omwe adazuzika chifukwa cha katangale wa anthu awiriwa?
munthu adaba ndalama za chitukuko ending in kids learning under a tree and you’re sorry for that thief. all this because ana ako ali kunja, had it been ali kumudzi kudabedwa ndalamako may be you would have felt the pain.
On Uladi, it was your govt that started it all and instead of thanking Dr Laz for completing it you are saddened?

a professor of law feeling sorry that the law has taken its course?
Mulungu akulangeni wawa

0
Reply
shares
12
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Nankhumwa tips Cabinet ministers on servant leadership, reminds on looming reshuffle: Speaks for the poor

When people are appointed into public positions such as that of a cabinet minister, they must serve the best interests...

Close