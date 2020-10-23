Mutharika feels sorry for imprisonment of DPP’s Mzomera, Uladi for corruption
Immediate past president Peter Mutharika has said he is saddened with the conviction and imprisonment of two top officials of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Uladi Mussa and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.
Mutharika said this responding to a journalist question at a news conference he held at his retirement sprawling home in Mangochi on Friday.
“It’s very sad what has happened,” said Mutharika in apparent reference to the custodial sentence of DPP regional governor for the North, Mzomera Ngwira and vice-president for the centre , Uladi Mussa.
Mzomera was sentenced by Mzimba Magistrate Court to prison where he would serve a four-year jail term, for corruption.
His sentence has been followed by DPP presidential aspirant Uladi Mussa who was convicted and jailed for five years in the passport fraud case committed when he served as minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security in 2013.
Mutharika said he feels sad with the conviction.
“It is sad this is happening; they are both good people. I am wishing them well. We will pray for them until they come out [of prison],” Mutharika told reporters.
He added: ” I feel very sorry for them and their families.”
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has warned President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration against applying selective justice in the fight against corruption where he says only members of the DPP are targeted.
Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Nankhumwa then dared Chakwera to take remedial action against the officers involved in the corruption scandal rather than just paying lip service.
Both APM and Kondwani are idiots. Who arrested Uladi Mussa? Who arrested Mzomera? You want to start blaming MCP? The two thieves were taken to court and they are not political prisoners but political thieves. There’s no where in the world where you sympathize with people stealing from the poor man. They abused their authority. Let them rot in prison.
It was DPP that arrested Uladi over that scandal when he was still in PP. Why should both APM and Nankhumwa pretend as if it is LMC?🤔
Mr Former President, I also feel sorry for you. In the first place, why did you arrest these lieutenant’s of DPP? You were employing a very robotic way of cheating Malawians that once an arrest was made, it would mean justice delivered. You were doing this on expectation that you would win and once this happened, the matters would as per Malawian style be forgotten and die naturally, forgetting that government machinery which upto now you do not know, does not shade off information. The information was the let loose. To say that you are sorry is a fallacy equivalent… Read more »
Mulandu wa lssa Njaunju musaupodeleze
Ndi milandu monga wa Bakili,isajowedwe
Nanga omwe mumati anagwilira kwaNsundwe,zilipati anyani inu?
Chitsilu chinkhalambachi chofunika chimangidwe nacho.
I have always said that Arthur Peter Mutharika and Ms Gertrude Mutharika are idiots. Now kondwani nakhumwa is joining them. Idiots will eventually go to prison. Unless it is a DPP govt.
I suppose there is always a first time.But I have never heard of anyone going to prison for being an idiot.
When that happens very few people will be left out of prison.
So, our former HE is sad because of his guys conviction not what Malawi lost because of his boys conducts,Its ok
The most corrupt people were in DPP and the cases for the two started during the reign of DPP.
bwanji osamvera chisoni a Malawi omwe adazuzika chifukwa cha katangale wa anthu awiriwa?
munthu adaba ndalama za chitukuko ending in kids learning under a tree and you’re sorry for that thief. all this because ana ako ali kunja, had it been ali kumudzi kudabedwa ndalamako may be you would have felt the pain.
On Uladi, it was your govt that started it all and instead of thanking Dr Laz for completing it you are saddened?
a professor of law feeling sorry that the law has taken its course?
Mulungu akulangeni wawa