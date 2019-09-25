Mutharika hold talks with Commonwealth  secretary general: Scotland commends Malawi leader

September 25, 2019 Deogratias Mmana -Mana Be the first to comment

President Peter Mutharika  and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland held bilateral talks on Tuesday in New York, the United States during the 74th United Nations General Assembly (Unga).

President Peter Mutharika with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of the 74th Session of UNGA- photo by Lisa Kadango.
The Commonwealth secretary general commended  President Mutharika for his commitment to fight corruption and climate change in Malawi.

“The country launched an Anti-Corruption Initiative and from that the Commonwealth  launched Anti-Corruption benchmarks which will be discussed in Sri Lanka at a conference of  law [Cabinet ]  ministers,” Scotland said in an interview after the meeting.

Scotland also commended Mutharika for his commitment to fight climate change and pledged to support Malawi on the same.

Mutharika said the meeting with Scotland was fruitful.

“We discussed corruption, climate change, development, energy, education, technical assistance and future cooperation.

“The commonwealth is doing a lot. The meeting was fruitful,” said  Mutharika in an interview after the meeting.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of nations. It is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced and developing economies.

