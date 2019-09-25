Mutharika hold talks with Commonwealth  secretary general: Scotland commends Malawi leader

President Peter Mutharika and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland held bilateral talks on Tuesday in New York, the United States during the 74th United Nations General Assembly (Unga).

The Commonwealth secretary general commended President Mutharika for his commitment to fight corruption and climate change in Malawi.

“The country launched an Anti-Corruption Initiative and from that the Commonwealth launched Anti-Corruption benchmarks which will be discussed in Sri Lanka at a conference of law [Cabinet ] ministers,” Scotland said in an interview after the meeting.

Scotland also commended Mutharika for his commitment to fight climate change and pledged to support Malawi on the same.

Mutharika said the meeting with Scotland was fruitful.

“We discussed corruption, climate change, development, energy, education, technical assistance and future cooperation.

“The commonwealth is doing a lot. The meeting was fruitful,” said Mutharika in an interview after the meeting.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of nations. It is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced and developing economies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :