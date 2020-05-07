Mutharika insists on ‘clean’ win, says Malawi fresh elections ‘not the will of the people’

May 7, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

With  the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal set to deliver its judgement  on Friday on an appeal of the Constitutional Court judgement filed by President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC), Mutharika has insisted that he won the  nullified 2019 elections clean and that the fresh elections “is not the will of the people.”

Mutharika says the fresh election is not the will of the people. He insists that he won May 2019 elections and that the elections in 2019 were free, fair and credible.

Mutharika in his address as he presented his nomination papers to the MEC  for the July 2 presidential election.

He said Malawians voted last year in an election that was free, fair, peaceful and credible.

It was an election where people expressed their will, stressed the Malawi leader.

“I won that election. We won that election,” he said.

He added: “Only one year later, we are going to another election. This election is not the will of the people.”

A five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court on February 3 nullified last year’s presidential election over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system, as prayed by the country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party and  Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The court ordered a fresh election in 150 days, which expires on July 3.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal  ill this Friday deliver its judgement on an appeal of the Constitutional Court judgement filed by MEC and Mutharika.

If the seven-judge Supreme Court panel upholds the judgement, the election will proceed. However, if it overturns the same, the vote will not take place.

nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

walankhula plesdent wa MEC.kkkkkk

uyesele kubela

2 hours ago
signs of change
Guest
signs of change

NOBODY can stop CHANGE, you have oppressed us enough, we have suffered enough, we can’t take it anymore, CHANGE is IMMINENT, we can’t wait for a NEW DAWN anymore,

2 hours ago
Angulu
Guest
Angulu

We will take your ass to court again if you try to rig the elections again ….. you will have no peace until justice is done, we will make your life miserable unti the TRUE WILL of THE PEOPLE is DONE!!!!!!!!

2 hours ago
Nyengo yatha!
Guest
Nyengo yatha!

That’s what happens when you rig an election Mr Caretaker President. We will take you to court again if you try it again this time

2 hours ago
Chilima Watolozedwa
Guest
Chilima Watolozedwa

Malawians have rejected Mcp over and over again. We will continue to do so. Like our national song goes”keep it a land peace” we love peace and freedom. Nkhanza Ife ayi. We reject Mcp and it’s evil makeup despite whose at the head. Either former pastor, Nun or Shehe.. we reject!!!

2 hours ago
Mfiti ya Yimuna
Guest
Mfiti ya Yimuna

Mr Maliseche still leaves in a bubble………….what a shame

2 hours ago
N one
Guest
N one

This guy is saying the truth.

3 hours ago
Mzomera
Guest
Mzomera

APM gave well measured speech osati manyaka a speech ya dzulo…

3 hours ago
James Banda
Guest
James Banda

What else can you say when you are DPP. It is good that you listened.

2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Surely the old fellow has lost his marbles!

3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Title giving wrong impression. Not surprising from an MCP-UTM supporter

3 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

sudati ulira

3 hours ago
