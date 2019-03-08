Mutharika invites protesting people with albinism: ‘Come meet me in Mzuzu’

President Peter Mutharika has invited members of the Association of Person with Albinims (Apam) who marched to the presidential palace in Lilongwe and are holding a vigil to meet him at Mzuzu State Lodge, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Cecelia Chazama has told Parliament.

The vigils are held following the spate of attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism (PWAs).

Among its demands to the President, Apam called for a commission of inquiry on the attacks chaired by a judge and comprising Apam, chiefs, the police and Malawi Human Rights Commission, among others.

Mutharika had travelled to the northern region but the protesters vowed to camp at the palace until he returns demanding that the President returns within 48-hours.

“We will not stop the vigils until we meet face to face with the President,” said the association’s leader Overstone Kondowe frustrated by government inertia.

Making a ministerial statement in Parliament, Minister Chazama said the President has invited the Apam members to travel to Mzuzu and meet the President and that government will foot all the bills.

Chazama said the meeting with the President will take place despite that all the demands by Apam are being implemented including the appointment pf a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the attacks of PWAs.

The eight-member commission’s appointment is effective March 5 2019. It is chaired by retired judge Robert Reidson Chinangwa. Other members are Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe, Grace Massah, Abigail Dzimadzi, Paramount Chief Kawinga, George Jobe, Hilda Soko and Brenda Vokhiwa Kapenda.

The commission is expected to finalise its work and submit a report to the President by April 30, 2019.

“The commission shall act in accordance with the provision of the Act and subject thereto, shall have power to consider, determine and inquire into all aspects related to attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism,” a statement released by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) seen by Nyasa Times reads.

The President has also said government will give security alarm gadgets to PWAs which will be linked to police stations and can be activated if anyone is in danger.

The genetic hereditary disorder causes a partial or total absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes — as a result PWAs often experience eye problems and have a heightened risk of skin cancer.

