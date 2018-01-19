Mutharika maintains Bishop Bvumbe as board chair of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority: Khwauli deputy

President Peter Mutharika has appointed a new board for the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) in which he has maintained Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Malawi as its chairperson.

Chief Secretary in the office of the president and cabinet Lloyd Muhara said in a statement that Bvumbwe has been maintained as chairperson of the board.

Bvumbe was first appointed Mera board chair replacing Dingiswayo Jere last year when he resigned from his position after securing a job as chief operations manager at Malawi Rural Development Fund (Mardef).

His appointment was approved by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

Bvumbwe’s deputy at Mera is politician Khwauli Msiska who is known for moving ‘Open Terms Bill’ which could have allowed former president Bakili Muluzi to seek another term in 2004 but the piece of legislation was defeated in Parliament.

Members of the board include lawyer Mercy Mulele, Lameck Chembe and Ekani Katandula.

The Secretary for Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and the Chief Executive Officer of MERA will serve as ex-officio members of the board.

The statement says the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

