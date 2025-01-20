Mutharika: ‘Malawians Can’t Afford Maize and Soap Under This Government’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president and former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has slammed the government for its failure to address the rising cost of living, saying families can no longer afford basic necessities like maize and soap.

Speaking during a televised address on Times Television on Sunday evening, Mutharika painted a bleak picture of the nation’s economic struggles, describing them as the result of failed leadership and mismanagement.

“Families can no longer afford essentials like maize and soap. Businesses are struggling to import goods due to foreign exchange challenges, and small businesses are shutting down. Young people are losing hope, and families are being torn apart by poverty,” Mutharika said.

The former president highlighted how skyrocketing fertilizer prices and the failures of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) have exacerbated hunger in the country. “The AIP, once hailed as a game-changer, has become a national disgrace. Corruption and inefficiency have humiliated the nation,” he added, pointing to the infamous fertiliser procurement scandal as a key example of mismanagement.

Mutharika also criticized the government’s handling of foreign exchange and fuel shortages, claiming they have paralyzed the economy and further impoverished ordinary Malawians.

He accused the current administration of fostering oppression, saying Malawi has become a “police state” where political opponents and critics live in fear of persecution. “Fuel shortages will not end through oppression, hunger will not be eradicated through political witch-hunts, and medicines will not return to hospitals by silencing your critics,” Mutharika charged.

The DPP leader contrasted the current state of the nation with his time in office, claiming his administration prioritized economic stability and affordable living for Malawians. He said his party has already developed policies to revive the economy, support farmers, and improve livelihoods.

Mutharika’s remarks come ahead of the September 2025 elections, where he will represent the DPP as its presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera, in a recent address, said his government is mobilizing resources to mitigate hunger and has committed to addressing the challenges facing Malawians. The administration is lobbying for a K89 billion deficit to assist over 1.2 million people affected by food shortages.

Mutharika’s comments have reignited debate over whether his leadership style and policies would offer real solutions to Malawi’s ongoing struggles or if they are simply campaign rhetoric ahead of the elections.

