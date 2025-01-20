Embattled NT Plastics Pledges to Improve Working Conditions After Closure

NT Plastics Manufacturing Limited, which was shut down last week over poor working conditions, has written to the Minister of Labour, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, pledging to comply with directives aimed at improving employee welfare.

In a letter dated January 19, 2025, from its legal representatives, Gondwe and Attorneys, the company promised to address key concerns raised during the minister’s inspection in Lilongwe.

Among the commitments, NT Plastics has pledged to employ long-serving casual laborers as permanent staff and establish a workers’ union to represent employee welfare.

“Our client shall ensure hygiene in the toilets, kitchen, and workplace in general,” the letter reads. “Personal protective equipment provided to employees shall be replaced periodically.”

The company’s closure followed a surprise inspection by the newly appointed Minister of Labour, who cited deplorable working conditions, lack of employee protections, and poor hygiene standards.

The Minister’s decisive action has been lauded by labor rights advocates, who say it sets a strong precedent for ensuring better conditions in the workplace.

The company has yet to announce a timeline for implementing these changes, but its commitments signal a step toward compliance and the reopening of operations.

