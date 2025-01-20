Undule Blasts APM for Misleading ‘National Address’: “Only Sitting Presidents Have That Privilege”

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has launched a scathing attack on former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM), accusing him of deceiving Malawians by labeling his recent speech a “national address.” Mwakasungula argues that only sitting presidents have the constitutional authority to deliver national addresses, warning that Mutharika’s actions could undermine the legitimacy of the current Head of State.

“It would have been more appropriate to call it an address to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, as most of the content revolved around partisan political issues,” Mwakasungula said.

The outspoken governance advocate described Mutharika’s speech as politically opportunistic, questioning both its intent and its potential impact. “While Mutharika is entitled to express his views, framing it as a national address raises serious concerns. This kind of posturing risks creating confusion among Malawians and disrespecting the institution of the presidency,” he charged.

In the so-called national address, Mutharika criticized the current government for failing the nation, citing challenges such as hunger, skyrocketing prices, and fuel shortages. However, Mwakasungula dismissed these claims as oversimplified, arguing that Malawi’s problems stem from a combination of global factors and systemic issues that predate the current administration.

“Blaming the current government alone for these challenges is disingenuous and misleading,” he said. “During Mutharika’s own tenure, Malawians faced severe hardships, and we cannot forget that his administration was infamous for telling starving citizens to ‘eat grasshoppers.’”

Mwakasungula did not hold back, accusing Mutharika of attempting to rewrite history by painting an overly rosy picture of his presidency. “His administration was riddled with corruption scandals, economic mismanagement, and public dissatisfaction. Claiming his government was better is not only dishonest but an insult to the Malawians who endured those hardships,” he said.

The advocate also criticized Mutharika for his attacks on key institutions such as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB). Mwakasungula warned that such statements from a former president could erode public trust in institutions that are critical to the country’s democracy.

“Mutharika’s declaration that the DPP will win the next election sounds less like a call for solutions and more like a thinly veiled campaign speech. Malawi needs leaders who prioritize unity, peace, and coexistence, not those who exploit the challenges we face to further their political ambitions,” he said.

Mwakasungula implored Malawians to critically examine Mutharika’s motives, urging the public to demand more responsible leadership as the country moves toward the next election.

Mutharika has yet to respond to the criticism.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!