Airtel Malawi to Boost Network with Additional Data Links and Enhance Reliability

In a bid to strengthen its data services, Airtel Malawi Plc has announced plans to acquire additional international data link capacity and engage new local fiber providers.

In a statement issued on Friday, Acting Managing Director Abdul Shaik said the initiative is aimed at addressing frequent network disruptions that have affected Airtel’s services.

“This strategic move will mitigate interruptions caused by issues in neighboring countries like Mozambique and Zambia, as well as local fiber outages in Malawi,” the statement reads.

Shaik highlighted that, as a landlocked country, Malawi relies on foreign service providers for data services. Challenges such as prolonged power outages in Zambia, vandalism, and road construction in Malawi have caused multiple fiber outages, leading to disruptions in data and voice services.

“To address these challenges and ensure uninterrupted service, we have added ESCOM as an additional local fiber provider to enhance service protection on our major routes. Internationally, we are acquiring additional protection capacity on our fiber links from Tanzania,” Shaik said.

Airtel Malawi is optimistic that these measures will significantly improve network reliability. The company aims to complete the upgrades by the end of January 2025 and will provide updates as the project progresses.

Airtel reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a stable and reliable network for its customers at all times.

