Mutharika meets DPP youth cadets, lauds them for ‘good job’

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday took time off from his presidential functions to meet 1,200 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets and applauded them for their good job.
Mutharika said the cadets were doing a very good job for the party and said they are an integral part of the party.
The President said this after meeting the cadets in Mzuzu amid serious concerns that the president and his party were using the youth cadets to harass, intimidate and harm political opponents.
The cadets beat up the opposition and journalists critical of the government in full view of the police who look hopeless and helpless.
“As the elections are approaching, we will need you. You also give us the morale,” said Mutharika.
His words are being interpreted by some section of society that he wants to use the cadets to crack down on the United Transformation Movement which he accuses of insulting him.
Each cadet was given K15 000.
Ndalama zokuba mulinazo busy kupanga maphwando? Are there still you people who are interested in this party? Do they live in Malawi?
APM woyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee zakuchipatala mukanfunse kuchipatala amalandira funding yambiri kwabasi komanso ndalama zo mwanva Kuti ndi Boma? You can also donate medicine to the hospital if you are really concerned. Macadet alephere kutakatsuka Kamba chain?
Makobili ndiye akugawidwatu……ma cadet samalani ndi apumbwa amenewa
The president has gone out of his senses. While applauding the cadets, he would have condemned them for engaging in violence. Osamatengera ku mwakalamba mwina muli ndi 10 years kutsogoloku muzavuta zimene mukupangazi.
Sad!!!
Koma apumbwa!!! Ndalama mukungogawa malo moti mukanagwiritsa ntchito zofunikira.Ku Zomba ana asukulu anafa chifukwa chophunzilira block yosalongosoka,bwanji ndalama zimenezo munakatenga ndikukamangira block ya school zikananthandiza ana ambiri kuphunzilira malo abwino.Koma mwatikwana 2019 pauledo basi.Makamaka mtchona,kapena kuti Prince of thieves.
Apumbwa party woyeeeee!! anthu nzipatala mu akusowa mankhwala apa mungomwaza 18mita imeneyo ikadathandiza pa clinic inayake mankhwala olo mabuloko a sukulu awiri akanamangira koma poti ndi Apumbwa party basi mmwemo 2019 ooouuuttt!!
kkkkkkk koma ma 15,000 mwawatenga kuti? utm moto
Pioneer donation