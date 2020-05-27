Mutharika notifies Judicial Service Commission on MEC chair appointment

May 27, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

State House has said President Peter Mutharika has formally informed the Judicial Service Commission on the appointment of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) following the resignation of Jane Ansah.

Kalilani:  President Mutharika has notified the Judicial Services Commission

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani confirmed to Nyasa Times on Wednesday afternoon that the letter has been given to the commission as 150 days deadline sanctioned by  Constitutional Court presidential poll draws closer.

“I can confirm that  His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has written the Judicial Service Commission requesting it to submit  to his office names of  nominated Judges to be considered for appointment as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission,”  presidential press secretary Kalilani said.

“The communication was dispatched to the Commission through the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC)  on Tuesday the 26th of May, 2020,” he added.

After getting the notification letter, the commission, headed by the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda would select some few Supreme Court judges which will be sent to the President for the appointment.

Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the commission can kick-start the process of selecting the MEC chairperson only after getting the notification letter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
JoniMalawi walero Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Joni
Guest
Joni

Where is the president MALAWI….We did not elect Mgeme to be the one always speaking to us……He is not the president…….what is the president doing?

We may as well being ruled by Mgeme Kalirani now, who knows, the president may not be available!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawi walero
Guest
Malawi walero

Good format not like the way mtambo is thinking.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares