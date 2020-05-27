Mutharika notifies Judicial Service Commission on MEC chair appointment

State House has said President Peter Mutharika has formally informed the Judicial Service Commission on the appointment of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) following the resignation of Jane Ansah.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani confirmed to Nyasa Times on Wednesday afternoon that the letter has been given to the commission as 150 days deadline sanctioned by Constitutional Court presidential poll draws closer.

“I can confirm that His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has written the Judicial Service Commission requesting it to submit to his office names of nominated Judges to be considered for appointment as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission,” presidential press secretary Kalilani said.

“The communication was dispatched to the Commission through the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) on Tuesday the 26th of May, 2020,” he added.

After getting the notification letter, the commission, headed by the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda would select some few Supreme Court judges which will be sent to the President for the appointment.

Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the commission can kick-start the process of selecting the MEC chairperson only after getting the notification letter.

