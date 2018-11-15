Mutharika outlines major developments for Kasungu

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday brought exciting news to people of Kasungu when he announced a new hospital project to be done in the district.

Mutharika, who stopped over at Kasungu town on his way to Mzuzu, also touched on security by promising a new police station for the district.

Speaking to multitudes that gathered to welcome him, Mutharika outlined major developments that his government has done and also promised to continue delivering more.

The President said: “Kasungu is facing a lot of problems with the hospital. We have secured a place at Kavunguti where we will build a new hospital and that will be done.”

He added: “Another issue is about security. Shortly, we will also build a new police station to replace the old one which was built in 1967. The current one is too old and failing to function properly.”

The President also said that he is trying day and night to end poverty in the country, saying he is tired of it and that is why he is implementing different programs under his leadership.

The Malawi leader also touched on hunger saying no-one will die of hunger in the country.

“As long as I am President, no-one will die of hunger. In the last two years there was severe hunger but no-one died. Maize and other food stuffs will be sent to you,” he said.

He added that coupon for the Farm Input Subsidy Program will go to deserving beneficiaries.

“All corrupt government officers who want to disturb this program should be reported and be arrested,” the president said.

Mutharika also touched on the community college being built in the district, saying the youth will benefit.

On 2019 polls, the president expressed optimistic that he will carry the day and continue with current developmental programs.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Kaomba hailed the President for development projects in the district, citing a maternity wing, a maternity waiting home, a youth technical college being constructed and the Decent and Affordable Housing Project also known as Malata Subsidy.

The chief also thanked Mutharika for providing food to those faced with hunger this year.

However, he also asked the president to help correct problems that have been discovered in this year’s FISP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :