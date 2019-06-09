Mutharika promises to hire new 20-member Cabinet by June 31

Malawi is to have a new Cabinet by June 31, President Peter Mutharika has promised and that he will maintain 20 as the number of his ministers.

Mutharika was speaking at Njamba Freedom

park in Blantyre on Sunday during his victory thank you rally for the Southern Region .

He called those aspiring to be patient as the process takes time .

“ I know some of you are aspiring to get into Cabinet. Be patient. It takes time to put everything together . Do back ground check for everyone, but by 31 June when parliament will be meeting I can promise that we shall have a new cabinet in place,” said Mutharika .

During his first term of office, Mutharika promised that his cabinet shall only have 20 members and he fulfilled the promise to the end of his term .

But this time around there was a hint that he may change the number if necessary.

“ We will start with 20 , then we will be changing over time if necessary so that others can also have a chance to serve”, he said.

Mutharika said he was taking his time so that he puts together national representative cabinet .

“ It shall be a representative Cabinet. Representing all regions of the country . Women and the youth . So be patient,” he assured the gathering.

During the rally President Mutharika thank his previous cabinet for serving him and the country well .

