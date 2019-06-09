Mutharika promises to hire new 20-member Cabinet by June 31

Malawi is to have a new Cabinet by June 31,  President Peter Mutharika has promised and  that he will maintain 20 as the number of his  ministers.

Mutharika: To hire new Cabinet

Mutharika was speaking at Njamba Freedom
park in Blantyre on Sunday during his victory thank you rally for the Southern Region .

He called those aspiring to be patient as the process takes time .

“ I know some of you are aspiring to get into Cabinet. Be patient. It takes time to put everything together . Do back ground check for everyone, but by 31 June when parliament will be meeting I can promise that we shall have a new cabinet in place,” said Mutharika .

During his first term of office, Mutharika promised that his cabinet shall only have 20 members and he fulfilled the promise to the end of his term .

But this time around there was a hint that he may change the number if necessary.

“ We will start with 20 , then we will be changing over time if necessary so that others can also have a chance to serve”, he said.

Mutharika said he was taking his time so that he puts together national representative cabinet .

“ It shall be a representative Cabinet. Representing all regions of the country . Women and the youth . So be patient,” he assured the gathering.

During the rally President Mutharika thank his previous cabinet for serving him and the country well .

