Mutharika chides whinging opposition: ‘Let them accept they lost and wait for 2024’

Malawi President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika went to town on Sunday chiding his competitors in the May 21 Tripartite Elections in which he was declared winner and he mocked them of poor performance not matching with the noise and self praise before the elections.

Speaking at a “thank you” at Jamba Freedom Park on Sunday, President Mutharika congratulated his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) troops for what he called a “ well deserved win”.

Mutharika also took the opportunity to mock his opponents saying it is surprising that they were very same people that were touting themselves as technology giants and that nobody was going to rig the elections.

“ You heard them saying DPP ndi afana kwambiri, and that they are experts at computers . Now they same people are saying they we rigged the elections. How? They lost they should just accept,” Mutharika said while laughing.

Mutharika statement sent the thousands of DPP supporters at the rally into stitches of laugher .

The Malawi leader said the problem of elections in Africa is that whenever a party loses an election then it declares that it was rigged.

The President said he was not surprised that the opposition are disputing the results saying their position was premeditated.

“ They planned this long time ago. That should I win the election, then they shall reject the elections and brand them rigged,” he said .

Mutharika said he was concerned that in response to opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera call for chaos and violence his supporters are destroying public infrastructure.

“ It’s very painful and building this country, building new roads then Chakwera supporters can have the audacity to be vandalising the new roads apparently because they are bitter with their loss. That is primitive . And am not going to maintain that road. Let Chakwera maintain it,” charged Mutharika.

Mutharika said he had planned several “thank you” rallies for his supporters in all regions of Malawi and the next rally will be announced soon.

