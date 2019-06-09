Sorrow engulfs Ndirande over Jethro Sangala’s death

Ndirande in Blantyre, Malawi’s most populous city township, was from Friday, June 6 2019 until on Sunday, engulfed in deep sorrow following the death of one of the township’s most longtime revered women, Jethro Che Wilisye Sangala.

The late Jethro Sangala, wife of the late James Frederick Sangala, the nationalist on the K100 note, died on Friday and was laid to rest on Sunday at HHI cemetery in the city of Blantyre after a moving funeral service led by clergy from Kachere CCAP Church, where she was a member.

The late Jethro Sangala was mother to Aaron Sangala, the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre (Ndirande) Malabada constituency. Aaron Sangala is also ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Deputy Secretary General and former cabinet minister.

She was also mother to renowned musicians CODE and Shadrek Sangala. She was 79 and she is survived by 9 children and 14 grandchildren.

President Peter Mutharika, who delegated DPP Vice President for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa to represent him, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Jethro Sangala, saying the nation had lost a courageous woman who dedicated her entire life to educating fellow citizens about the importance of love and unity.

In his eulogy on behalf of the President “who was preoccupied with other state matters”, Nankhumwa said the President had sent him to deliver to the bereaved family and the entire Ndirande community his personal condolences following the death of “your mother”.

The DPP VP said what had compelled the President to do that was because the death of Jethro Sangala was not an ordinary loss to the Sangala family but a painful loss to the entire nation because the Sangala family is associated with almost every social, economic and political spheres of this country.

“History about Malawi can never be complete without the mention of the Sangala family. It is from the Sangala family that high-profile politicians, sport athletes, including great professional footballers, musicians, among others, have come from. It is for this reason that the President feels greatly touched by the death of our mother,” said Nankhumwa.

Other speakers during the ceremony at the Sangala’s Residence in Ndirande included a family representative, traditional chief of the area, DPP Regional Governor Charles Mchacha and MP for Blantyre (Ndirande) Central, Chipiliro Mpinganjira, among others.

