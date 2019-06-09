July 20 demo set: Activists call on Ansah, MEC commissioners resign

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say they will hold a peaceful protest on June 20 to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and other commissioners resign.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the resort to protests follows MEC failure to respond to HRDC letter dated June 4 for Ansah to resign following her dismal performance to manage the May 21 presidential poll.

“We are calling upon her to resign because of her failure and the whole commission to handle the presidential results,” said Mtambo.

He said the massive malpractices and irregularities have forced the rights groups to hold the protests in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

