Chihana, Mwenifumbo political camps join forces

Aliance for Democracy (Aford) split camps of Chakufwa Chihana and Frank Mwenifumbo have now agreed to work together to rebuild the once powerful democracy party which is on the verge oblivion.

Spokesperson for Aford, Khumbo Mwanungulu said the first multiparty democracy party whose founder Chakufwa Chihana is the icon of modern Malawi democracy has embarked on an ambitious project to rebuild it.

“Honourable Mwenifumbo expressed interest to rejoin Aford and the party president has accepted for the good of the party,” said Mwaungulu.

Both Mwenifumbo and Chihana tumbled in the just ended parliamentary electons.

The Aford publicity said Mwenifumbo will serve as an ordinary member in Aford but will help to regain the party lost glory.

Mwaungulu also said that Aford will continue working with UTM as an alliance political partner.

When contacted, Mwenifumbo could neither deny nor confirm his desire to work with Aford but said anything to do with rebuilding Aford was exciting news.

Mwenifumbo was running mate to United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi’s running mate in the just ended elections.

