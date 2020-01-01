Mutharika promises year of prosperity in New Year’s message: ‘Malawi economy star performer’

President Peter Mutharika says the country’s economy is moving towards right track as evidenced by the return of donor confidence in the year 2019 and promises a a remarkable 2020 in his New Year’s message.

Mutharika made the sentiments in his address to the nation which was televised on the state broadcaster; Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) titled ‘Let Us Agree to Move Forward in Peace, Love and Unity’.

The Malaiw leader said the economy has improved ‘handsomely’ during the past five years and Malawi has been rated as ‘star performer’ by local and international bodies.

“Let us not forget. In the past five years, we have collectively saved the economy from the ruins of 2014 to the stability and inspiring growth we are seeing.

“By all international standards, Malawi has proven to be an economic performing star— a rising African star. This is what patriotic Malawians can do for their country,” said President Mutharika

He added that his administration has managed to support the needy and vulnerable with various basic needs as shelter under the Malata and Cement subsidy program.

However, President Mutharika expressed disappointment with some Human Rights Defenders who are organizing violent protests in the country destroying properties in the process describing them as ‘Enemies of Development’.

In a related development, Muslims under the banner, Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom (ICJF) also condemned Human Rights Defenders Commission (HRDC) and quasi-religious group, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) for trying to create a lawless state by sponsoring violent demonstrations.

In a statement ICJF Chief Commissioner, Abdul Rahman Ajassie, said HRDC led by Timothy Mtambo and PAC behaved in a very strange way in 2019 as the two bodies were seen openly supporting opposition political party ideologies.

“In 2019, we have seen PAC conducting its businesses in a suspicious manner. We saw PAC aligning itself with opposition parties (MCP and UTM) in a strange manner whose aim was to extend and ignite fire among the citizens of the opposite beliefs,” reads part of statement.

The statement further condemned some individuals who claim to be human rights defenders but in actual sense are opposition political party supporters and bootlickers.

“It is our prayer and wish that these organisations shall not repeat in 2020 what they have done in 2019. Some of such organisations openly conducted their business in a very biased form.

“They fought for particular political ideology and philosophy, while claiming to be discharging their duties impartially. Malawians want to see Genuine Human Rights activists in 2020 and beyond, not political human rights activists,”

Speaking recently during a citizen rally which was held in Salima, HRDC Chairperson Mtambo vowed to continue with demonstrations in 2020 saying the coalition has already planned three demonstrations in the month of January.

