Mutharika quashes ‘nonsense’ criticism on foundation stones: Malawi leader warns dire consequences to shoddy contractors

March 16, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 5 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has hit back at critics who accuses him of rolling up his sleeves and taken to laying foundation stones to hoodwink Malawians into voting him into office again, saying   all infrastructure  development  projects  his administration had launched  will materialise.

President Peter Mutharika hits at critics of his infrastructure development initiative

Mutharika , speaking at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Thursday when he launched a revolutionary infrastructure development with a National Transport Master Plan  (NTMP)  to be implemented from 2017 – 2037, that  his commitment to developing the country has seen numerous construction works never experienced before in the northern, central, eastern and southern parts of the country.

“The empty noise that some are making that we are doing more ground breaking works than construction is completely false  and  that is total nonsense,” said Mutharika .

“Every project I have done a ground breaking ceremony for is under construction. Go there and see for yourselves. There is progress. But we have to know that development is a continuous process and it does not happen in a single day,” said Mutharika.

President Mutharika has been laying foundation stones for road projects including the 186 kilometer (km) Blantyre  By-pass Road and the 16km Clock Tower to Chileka International Airport dual carriageway.

Mutharika has also told Malawians that his government will construct a tarmac road from Chileka International Airport  in Blantyre to Mpatamanga up to Mwanza District in addition to the Mangochi-Makanjira Roade whose construction he touted recently.

But critics  have raised questions over funding, asking President Mutharika to explain to Malawians where government will get the money for  such projects in the face of non-performing economy.

The government has been urged to disclose the  source of funding to “inspire confidence” in the people that the planned projects are doable and deliverable within the stipulated time frames.

But in his address on Thursday, Mutharik asaid developments contained in the NTMP have been distributed to cater for all parts of the country and  called for coordinated efforts for the  betterment of the country.

“Let us work together and be serious about developing this country. Let us get out of the negating thinking that we cannot achieve which is something that brings down this country,” he said.

President Mutharika also took time to issue another stern warning to contractors, his government won’t tolerate shoddy deals in the booming construction industry.

“Let me also warn all local and foreign contractors to take us seriously. Stop stealing from this country and stop doing sub-standard work… Anyone caught doing any fraudulent activities will be banned from working in this country,” warned Mutharika.

Mutharika is  on a purge of corruption, instilling discipline in the public service, and his administration has established various austerity programmes, including limiting luxury travels by public officials using taxpayers’ money.

5 Comments on "Mutharika quashes 'nonsense' criticism on foundation stones: Malawi leader warns dire consequences to shoddy contractors"

Watipa
Watipa

Is it a must that any project should start with foundation stone Kkkkkk shame on DPP

53 minutes 17 seconds ago
Malawi@Crossroads
[email protected]
Mr President, blocking your ears to the cries of the very people who voted you in isn’t the best of strategies for your survival. People are telling you that those around you are themselves thieves and won’t tell the truth about what’s really happening in the country. Secondly, the ordinary people know that you are aware of major corruption in the country especially amongst your ranks but that you have chosen not to do anything other than making noise (that you’ll be tough on corruption). There’s just so much proof in the public domain that even uneduacted villagers are worried.… Read more »
1 hour 19 minutes ago
MAGUFULI
MAGUFULI

We are sick and tired of foundation stones in the NORTH

WHERE MOMBERA UNIVERSITY?

WHERE IS THE AIRPORT ??

BABA MWALEMBA MMADZI !!

1 hour 51 minutes ago
Nox Nthambi
Nox Nthambi

Who is stealing for who Mr President? Is it the contractors of DPP members stealing for their country? You talk too much Mr President BUT no action. You are good at kulubwalubwa but action is 0%. Contractors do sub standard work because the party demand a cut from the proceeds. What do you expect…sub standard work boss. We need action not talking……people are stealing while you are watching and you are doing nothing but only to claim their is no corruption in DPP…SHAME!!!!

2 hours 7 minutes ago
Wanjiku
Wanjiku

The guy is snoring on the job.

30 minutes 12 seconds ago

