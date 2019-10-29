Mutharika rejects to replace MHRC commissioners

October 29, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

President Peter Mutharika has for the second time refused to replace two commissioners at Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), saying the issue is in court.

Chiyamwaka: Court granted  injunction on his re-appointment

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) obtained a court injunction restraining the swearing in ceremony of two commissioners; Baldwin Chiyamwaka and Cecelia Kotima.

HRDC argues that the appointment of the two was irregular.

An official of HRDC,  Macdonald Sembereka said the stand-off on the appointment of the two commissioners can be resolved if Mutharika replaced the two appointees.

“If the President replaces the two commissioners, the court injunction automatically falls off,” he said.

But presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said Mutharika’s hands are tied since the issue is in court.

“The President cannot do anything until the matter is resolved in court,” said Kalilani.

The impasse over the two commissioners also led to the failure by the President to swear-in-the rest of the commissioners.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Gerlie Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Gerlie
Guest
Gerlie

Baldwin employed his long time concubine at HIVOs June Kambalametole as Project Manager through carpet interview. June who once worked at MEJN is known for having a loose bottom.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago