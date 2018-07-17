Mutharika reschedules flight to Zambia for COMESA Summit to Wednesday

President Peter Mutharika has rescheduled his flight to Lusaka, Zambia to Wednesday morning after the commercial plane he wanted to board had delayed.

The Malawi leader was supposed to leave at 3pm on Tuesday to attend the 20th COMESA Summit.

However, operators of the plane he was supposed to travel in communicated that the plane would arrive at 4pm, before they changed again.

The President decided to re-schedule his departure for Lusaka to 7 am on Wednesday as he didn’t want to travel into the night, State House officials confirmed to Nyasa Times.

The COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit takes place on July 18 and July 19 in Lusaka.

According to the COMESA program, Mutharika will make two speeches including delivering a keynote address on the Youth. Mutharika is a global and African Champion for the Youth.

