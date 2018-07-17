Malawi parliament pushes for deportation of British racist expatriate

Parliament’s International Relations Committee says it is fighting to have a racist expatriate Mike Harper deported, following his description of a Malawian house maid as a slave.

Alex Meja, the chairman of the committee said Malawi cannot sit back and watch as whites call Malawians in their own land as slaves.

“These remarks should not be condoned. This is a very crucial and sensitive issue. Mr Harper should have known this,” said Meja.

Harper, in a WhatsApp group chat for expatriates described Gloria Mussa as a slave after her boss posted on the group that she was leaving Malawi and was leaving behind a trustworth and hard working maid.

Meja said the committee is seeking an audience with the British High Commission to Malawi over the issue.

“But our stand remains the same, he should be deported. We can’t take his utterances lightly,” he said.

Harper has since apologised to Mussa and Malawians, saying he did not mean to hurt the housemaid.

Mussa said he intends to take Harper to court for compensation as human rights activists are working behind the scenes to have the issue outside the courts.

