Malawi parliament pushes for deportation of British racist expatriate

July 17, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Parliament’s International Relations Committee says it is fighting to have a racist expatriate Mike Harper deported, following his description of a Malawian house maid as a slave.

Harper’s comments reeked of racism.

Alex Meja, the chairman of the committee said Malawi cannot sit back and watch as whites call Malawians in their own land as slaves.

“These remarks should not be condoned. This is a very crucial and sensitive issue. Mr Harper should have known this,” said Meja.

Harper, in a WhatsApp group chat for expatriates described Gloria Mussa as a slave after her boss posted on the group that she was leaving Malawi and was leaving behind a trustworth and hard working maid.

Meja said the committee is seeking an audience with the British High Commission to Malawi over the issue.

“But our stand remains the same, he should be deported. We can’t take his utterances lightly,” he said.

Harper has since apologised to Mussa and Malawians, saying he did not mean to hurt the housemaid.

Mussa said he intends to take Harper to court for compensation as human rights activists are working behind the scenes to have the issue outside the courts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Mzanga DausigetrudeJohniChemussa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Johni
Guest
Johni

Who is this Harper guy. All the stories I have read have not explained what he is doing in Malawi. Is he British, American and what brought him to Malawi. Nanga kumangoti expatriate Harper basi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Mzanga Dausi
Guest
Mzanga Dausi

See these fucken legistators of ours. Instead of impeaching his excellency the thief, they are wanting to waste time on trivial things.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
getrude
Guest
getrude

Tell me – what is the so called mzungu doing in Malawi. Working or what.? If he is working which company is this? Trully he must pack up and go to his home land.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Chemussa
Guest
Chemussa

False anger amalawi…..pavunda khola….koma okubelani chuma ndiye kuwasekelela

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes