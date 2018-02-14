Mutharika rewards Clara Makungwa, appointed  aide on women affairs after dumping PP for DPP

February 14, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has  rewarded  former  Director of Women in Peoples’ Party (PP)  Clara Makungwa, who recently joined  the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to be a presidential  adviser.

President Mutharika welcoming Clara Makungwa in DPP

Government Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara confirmed in a statement  on Tuesday seen by Nyasa Times that Makungwa,  who served as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare  in the Joyce Banda administration, will be a presidential adviser on women affairs in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).

Muhara said the appointment is with effect from February 12 2018.

The position was last held by Anne Makuta.

Makungwa  dumped PP in November 2016 to join DPP.

Previously, she also held  a senior position in the defunct National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Brown Mpinganjira.

Makungwa is a  close ally to Mpinganjira,  who has also joined DPP.

She was one of the founders of PP together with Mpinganjira.

7 Comments on "Mutharika rewards Clara Makungwa, appointed  aide on women affairs after dumping PP for DPP"

santana
Guest
santana

Why are these people not joining MCP? When will we hear that so so has joined the oldest party in Malawi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 43 minutes ago
Mpweya
Guest
Mpweya

She is on her way to join MCP next year in June… Mrs Makungwa..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 26 minutes ago
Nostradamas
Guest
Nostradamas

Asiyeni akufa ayikane akufa okha okha. 2019 azikalilira limodzi Ku Ndata Ngati pitala sadzathawa waku USA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 5 minutes ago
Mzozodo
Guest
Mzozodo

Close ally to Brown Mpinganjira? What we know is that amanyengana anthu awa!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 14 minutes ago
nkonsimphile gumede
Guest
nkonsimphile gumede

bwampini tsopano??? women affairs??? ayayayaya koma tax payers ya pa nyasalande ili mmavuto ndithu!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 57 minutes ago
Masauko
Guest
Masauko

Appeasement

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 43 minutes ago
ETDA
Guest
ETDA

But why can’r our opposition say no to his useless appointments of the useless Petala? This is too much and I feel burning inside my heart

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 42 minutes ago

