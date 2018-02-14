President Peter Mutharika has rewarded former Director of Women in Peoples’ Party (PP) Clara Makungwa, who recently joined the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to be a presidential adviser.
Government Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara confirmed in a statement on Tuesday seen by Nyasa Times that Makungwa, who served as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare in the Joyce Banda administration, will be a presidential adviser on women affairs in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).
Muhara said the appointment is with effect from February 12 2018.
The position was last held by Anne Makuta.
Makungwa dumped PP in November 2016 to join DPP.
Previously, she also held a senior position in the defunct National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Brown Mpinganjira.
Makungwa is a close ally to Mpinganjira, who has also joined DPP.
She was one of the founders of PP together with Mpinganjira.
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Mutharika rewards Clara Makungwa, appointed aide on women affairs after dumping PP for DPP"
Why are these people not joining MCP? When will we hear that so so has joined the oldest party in Malawi?
She is on her way to join MCP next year in June… Mrs Makungwa..
Asiyeni akufa ayikane akufa okha okha. 2019 azikalilira limodzi Ku Ndata Ngati pitala sadzathawa waku USA
Close ally to Brown Mpinganjira? What we know is that amanyengana anthu awa!
bwampini tsopano??? women affairs??? ayayayaya koma tax payers ya pa nyasalande ili mmavuto ndithu!!!!!!!!
Appeasement
But why can’r our opposition say no to his useless appointments of the useless Petala? This is too much and I feel burning inside my heart