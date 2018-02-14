Opposition MPs demand Minister to withdraw ‘praise singing’ remarks on Mutharika over govt projects

February 14, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Opposition members of Parliament (MPs) Khumbize Kandodo and Kamlepo Kalua were up in arms against  Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango who  presented a ministerial statement updating the House on infrastructure projects, saying he  should withdraw  the part where  he sounded like reciting a manifesto for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

MP Kandodo Chiponda: The statement by Minister Mhango was not in order to praise Mutharika on government projects funded by tax payers

Mhango in his statement mentioned a long list of infrastructure projects government plans to embark on between now and 2019.

But standing on a point of order, Kasungu South-East member of Parliament (MP) Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) said the minister politicised the development projects funded by the tax-payer.

“Is it in order Madam Speaker, on the fourth paragraph of page 15 of the [ministerial] report, that the minister in his statement said and I quote, ‘all these projects have been initiated   and masterminded by His Excellency Prof. Peter Mutharika, who is spending sleepless night devising ways and means to transform this country, by the time he leaves office in 2024, Malawians will be telling a different story, this is transformative leadership.”

Kandodo demanded the minister to withdraw the paragraph.

The MCP legislator was supported by outspoken Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua (People’s Party-PP).

“It is true that a ministerial statement should not reflect a manifesto of a party. Can the minister please withdraw part of the statement. I would like to join  my friends from MCP calling for his withdraw,” said Kalua.

In her response, the First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje said the minister statement was his personal opinion which everyone is entitled to make.

She said the ministerial statement did not require to be passed  as law.

Chilenje said  the minister added a   controversial paragraph in a “beautiful statement.”

She said: “In his opinion, the minister wanted to praise his leader. Should  I bar you members from praising your leaders? This is a serious House, let us deliberate matters that benefit the nation.”

The parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee chairperson, Lilongwe City South West Member of Parliament (MP) Rhino Chiphiko (MCP) has meanwhile, accused government  has not been forthcoming in disclosing sources of funding for the projects, fearing that it  could be building up more arrears by contracting for the projects through promissory notes.

Mhango insisted that funds had been made available for the roads either through donors or government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Opposition MPs demand Minister to withdraw ‘praise singing’ remarks on Mutharika over govt projects"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Likhora
Guest
Likhora

The five years that APM was given will end next year 2019 ,there is nothing that can stop him for doing his work ,this is his 4 th year .Some of these projects are for 18 months .Later on Malawians will judge him .But i dont see a wise Malawian denying a vote to APM akuwona msewu watara .Musanjenjemere simunati.JB was moving with cattle ropes daily ,nobody spoke as you are doing msanje basiiiiiiiiiiiiii

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 13 minutes ago
Central
Guest
Central
Likhora and Nana if your last certificate is from “adult literacy” then, you are forgiven! Sincerely if indeed APM is educated to the level everybody knows, he knows that when one coordinates implementation of National Development Plan/Blueprint like the MDGS II one does not need to be praised that far! Abale mpaka kufika ponena kuti and I quote “………all these projects have been initiated and masterminded by His Excellency Prof. Peter Mutharika, who is spending sleepless night devising ways and means to transform this country…………” ndiye chani? When you say he is having sleepless nights are you implying he is… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 11 minutes ago
NANA
Guest
NANA

Kandodo ndiwe wa chamba eti , ndiwe wa nsanje, ndiwe wa kaduka, jelous against our Malawi’s beloved leader, ukagwere uko. iwe ukamati pulezident in waiting mu mkati mwa parliament adakuletsa ndani. waiting until 2084? kuzikonda fodya eti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 9 minutes ago
Peter Mathanyula
Guest
Peter Mathanyula

Iwe Nana tawona ma president ife. Pali chiyani pa Mr. Ibu oti akamalankhula ngati ayika chimanga chamoto mkamwa. Koma ku US ankamphunzitsako ana ankavadi? Ndakayika. The worst president Malawi ever had is Mr. Ibu. So usatibowe ngati pali za president weniweni.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 19 minutes ago
Mzozodo
Guest
Mzozodo

Koma ndiye mumagundika nazotu ndalezi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 21 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes