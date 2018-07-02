Mutharika rubbishes ‘fake news’ on corruption report involving Malawi police rations

July 2, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

President Peter Mutharika  has dismissed reports that accuses him of fraudulently benefiting from  K2.8 billion government contact, calling it “fake news” as part of a ploy to smear him ahead of a national election next year.

Mutharika: It’s fake news

The denial came amid reports from several news organisations, citing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) leaked report  that  suggest Mutharika may have benefitted from K145 million that a supplier deposited in a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) account for which he is the sole signatory.

Graft-busting body has been investigating a $3.9 million Malawi police food supply contract awarded to Pioneer Investments – a firm owned by an Asian-born Malawian businessman Zameer Karim who reportedly deposited the money.

Mutharika has blamed his detractors for fabricating the matter with malicious intention.

“I did not personally benefit in any way from the contract and that’s why I am concerned about the lack of truth. I am worried about what our country has become in as far as peddling of fake news on social media is concerned,”  said Mutharika as quoted by Reuters.

“I do understand that it’s election season and my opponents will come up with all manner of lies to in an attempt to win the hearts and minds of people.”

Malawians next go to the polls in May 2019 to elect the president, parliament and ward councillors.

Mutharika said he had made it clear that graft isn’t acceptable. He said he’d fired a senior cabinet minister George Chaponda  who was implicated in wrongdoing, refused to shield senior several government and party officials from investigations and backed greater independence for the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“We are fighting corruption,” he said in another interview with Bloomberg News. “The massive corruption thing has become more of a cliche, it’s political now. It’s a collective effort. If we all work together we can stop this scourge, but not one person.”

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has also made an apparent attack to vice-president Saulos Chilima to have  coordinated and sponsored character assassination campaign against President Mutharika and the DPP.

Kalilani said President Mutharika “never beniffitted” from the  police deal “and he did nothing wrong.”

 

linda
Guest
linda

A very dull old man we cannot trust anymore! the deal happened and he says it’s fake, how? a thief will always be in defense of his evil act.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Gwemula
Guest
Gwemula

Kodi Santana alikuti timafuna atiuze bwino za nkhani ya mbwiye wacheyi Peter!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
Chimz
Guest
Chimz

LIES these people are things, taking away from poor Malawians. The country is slowly going to waste. what a shame that as Malawians we fail to fight for what is right. we fail to stand up and fight. it is heartbreaking. Malawi is gone. we are lagging behind in development at the bottom 3 of the poorest countries in the whole world all because of these people who are heartless, evil and just want to put money in their pockets. what a shame Malawi. We should all be ashamed for tolerating such evil, corrupt and fraudently behaviors. our children have… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
Gwemula
Guest
Gwemula

President of Malawi His excellency Peter Mutharika waba ndalama za boma K145million! mwinanso kuposera apa kafukufuku alimkati kuti apeze figure yeniyeni!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
no zambian witnesses
Guest
no zambian witnesses

So of all accounts why did Mr Kareem deposit the stolen money into the DPp account in which u are the sole signatory , and why spend the money …….Mr Pitala ife si ana..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Telon
Guest
Telon

Have we not been told that he has admitted receiving MK 145 million as a DPP donation, deposited into an account of which he is the sole signatory? Why did he start withdrawing money from that account without first establishing the source of funding? Mr president you have been cornered this time. Your involvement in this scandal is in your withdrawal of ill gotten money.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

