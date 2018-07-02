Tigers vent anger on Mzuni: Malawi TNM Super League

After a series of draws, Azam Tigers vented their anger on Mzuni FC on Saturday by beating them 2-0 to have three points at Mulanje Park Stadium.

The Kau-Kau boys had to overcome an early scare when the students nearly kissed the net but lack of composure denied them that chance.

It was Luke Chima and Victor Nyirenda who made the difference as they scored for the home side.

Azam Tigers Technical Director, Robin Alufandika was on cloud nine after the last whistle.

In postmatch interviews, Alufandika praised his charges and warned their next opponent to expect a tough ride at what he described ‘Sapitwa’.

“We are back in town after a series of draws. I must commend our boys for not giving up,” said Alufandika.

Tigers are now on position six on the league table with 17 points from 12 games.

The Kau-Kau boys next assignment is on Sunday against Nyasa Big Bullets at the Mulanje Park.

In other matches on Sunday,Red Lions failed to ultilise home advantage as they draw 0-0 against Moyale Barracks.

In Kasungu, Kamuzu Barracks shared the points with visiting Mafco Fc following a 0-0 draw.

Silver Strikers are still basking on the summit table with 25 points while Nyasa Big Bullets are coming second with 22 points.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :